Constitution Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes by BR Ambedkar

India observes Constitution Day on November 26 every year. On this day, back in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. The Union government in 2015 decided to mark November 26 as national Constitution day to promote constitution values among citizens.

The Constitution is a legal document that contains powers and duties of government institutions, fundamental rights and duties of citizens and directive principles, among others.

Although the constitution was the result of efforts of various leaders, its chief architect was B R Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the drafting committee. He also served as the first Law and Justice Minister of independent India.

As the country commemorates the Indian Constitution Day 2020, here are some inspirational quotes by Ambedkar which help understand the true meaning of democracy and independence.

1. "Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of...social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognizes liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life..."

2. "Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men"

3. "However good a constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good"

4. "If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgement we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives"

5. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved"

6. “The Constitution can provide only the organs of State such as the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. The factors on which the working of those organs of the State depend are the people and the political parties they will set up as their instruments to carry out their wishes and their politics."