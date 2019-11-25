Constitution Day: Why India Celebrates Samvidhan Divas on November 26?

Constitution Day | Constitution Day is celebrated in India on November 26 every year. On this day, back in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

It is also known as National Law Day or Samvidhan Divas.

To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, India celebrates Constitution Day on November 26.

While the Constitution was adopted in November, the enforcement was done in January, giving a thorough reading and translation from English to Hindi in the two-month buffer time. Back in the year 1949, before the constitution was adopted, B R Ambedkar said in his speech, “One must abandon the methods of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha.” Interestingly, B R Ambedkar is also known as the founding father of the Republic of India.

The day was announced as the Constitution Day November 19, 2015 by the Government of India. The announcement came while laying the foundation stone of the B. R. Ambedkar’s Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai. The year 2015 also celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar. According to the government notification, Constitution Day was also a tribute to Ambedkar.

While Constitution Day is not a public holiday, various departments of the Government of India celebrate the day. Earlier, the day was commemorated as National Law Day. This was after a resolution was passed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers’ body, in 1979.

