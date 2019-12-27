Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Constitution Guarantees Free Speech, Dissent Isn't Anti-national, Says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also talked about women empowerment at a programme he attended recently, and the steps his government are taking to achieve it.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Constitution Guarantees Free Speech, Dissent Isn't Anti-national, Says Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and disagreement should not be seen as something anti-national. He further added that the youth of the county was being misled through social media which was not good for a healthy democracy.

At a programme, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said "The country today needs to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. It should run as per the spirit of the Constitution so that everyone can get social and economic justice”

Speaking at the meeting of the National Federation of Indian Women at Ravindra Manch here, Gehlot said his government has taken several initiatives to prevent crimes against the women. The chief minister also said that his government will not tolerate the violence against the women and all efforts will be made to ensure their protection.

He further added that the government has decided to form a special unit for speedy investigation of heinous crimes and has also passed bills against honour killing and mob lynching which are pending for approval with the Union home ministry.

"The state government is committed for women empowerment," he said. The Chief Minister also reiterated that the custom of 'ghoonghat' (veil) among women should be eradicated. He said cooperation of the men was needed for it. Gehlot said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was an example of women empowerment.

Federation president Aruna Roy, general secretary Annie Raja and other social activists were present at the function.

