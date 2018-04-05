Construction Firm Builds Fake Website to Fleece People in Name of PM Modi's Scheme, Booked

: A construction company in Delhi has been booked for illegally asking money from customers for allotting flats under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAYU).DD Construction Company allegedly also created a fake website pmayhousing.com, thereby allegedly violating the copyright held by the government.The FIR was registered by the union ministry for housing and urban affairs at the South Avenue police station after it received several complaints against the firm. However, no arrests have been made so far.Police has served notice to the directors of the construction company, asking them to join the probe.Undersecretary BK Mandal said the ministry has not given authority to any construction company to either implement or to collect money in the name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)."This is an obvious cheating and forgery case with respect to PMAY mission. The fake website created in the name of PMAY mission by the construction company is also violating the copyright of the Ministry," he said.One of the complainants, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, said the fake website was asking for money from people who are registering themselves for allotment of flats under the PMAY-U mission. The complainant had mailed and sent a hand written complaint letter to Nirman Bhawan, which houses the Ministry.The FIR has been registered under sections of impersonation, forgery of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) for the urban poor is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which affordable housing will be provided to the urban poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by March 31, 2022.