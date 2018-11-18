English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Construction of Cauvery Statue Would Prove Dangerous’: Mysore Engineers Warn Karnataka Govt
The Cauvery Technical Advisory Committee of the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) said the construction of 125-feet tall statue would requite at least 30-feet depth base, which isn't safe for its surroundings.
File photo of Cauvery river. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Karnataka government’s proposal to erect a 125-feet statue of Mother Cauvery at the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district has not gone down well with engineers of Mysore, who on Saturday launched a strong protest against the plan.
Pointing at several technical issues involving the statue, the Cauvery Technical Advisory Committee of the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) said the construction would need at least 30 feet depth base, which isn't safe.
The members OF IEI opposed the project, saying, “The 125-feet statue would need at least 30 feet depth base, which isn't safe. The construction should be at least 5 to 10kms away from the proposed place and it also requires Geological survey of India's permission.”
They said constructions around the dam are already banned and there is a request to restrict visitors to KRS to ensure its safety. “The construction of statue is aimed at attracting more visitors, but it would put the dam and its surroundings in danger,” warned the members of IEI.
There is also a plan to develop Brindavan Gardens on the lines of Disneyland Park in California and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy even allocated an initial amount of Rs 5 crore in his July budget to develop the KRS reservoir and garden.
“The Disneyland-based model construction around the statue is also dangerous for the premises,” IEI members said on Saturday.
