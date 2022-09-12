CHANGE LANGUAGE
Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Cost Rs 1,800 Crore, Says Trust
1-MIN READ

Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to Cost Rs 1,800 Crore, Says Trust

By: Majid Alam

IANS

Last Updated: September 12, 2022, 07:50 IST

Ayodhya, India

Videos taken at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya showed massive stones used in the plinth being lifted by massive cranes. (Image: Twitter)



The construction of the temple is expected to complete by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum in January 2024

The cost of construction of the grand Ram temple is expected to be around Rs 1,800 crores.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told reporters that this was a revised estimate.

He said this after a meeting of the trust on Sunday evening.

The Trust also finalised its rules and regulations in the meeting that was presided over by Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee.

“After several revisions, we have reached this estimate. Even this might go up,” Rai said about the construction cost.

The Trust has also decided to use white marble in the construction of the idol of Lord Ram.

Idols of several other deities of the Ramayan era will also come up at the Ram temple.

“Rules and regulations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been finalised. We have been working on it for the past several months,” Champat Rai said.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said.

He also said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.







first published:September 12, 2022, 07:50 IST
last updated:September 12, 2022, 07:50 IST