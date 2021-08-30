Construction of UP Film City With Rotating Sets, 3D Studios Likely to Begin in 2022

The construction of world-class Film City, which is expected to provide employment to 15,000 and will have rotating sets and 3D studios, is likely to begin in Sector-21 of Yamuna Expressway Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Budh Nagar district in January next year.

The preparations for the construction of the Film City at YEIDA city are in full swing with the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the state government recently by the consultant company CBRE South Asia Private Limited, according to Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of YEIDA.

The Film City, which will be spread over 1,000 acres, will be built in three phases on PPP (public-private partnership) model at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore. In the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks and villas will be constructed. Last December, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to build a world-class film city.

UP’s Film City will showcase latest technologies in the cinema and will also be called ‘Infotainment City’, according to officials.

It will have dedicated studios for shooting of films, TV serials, animation, web series, cartoon films, documentaries, and will have special effects studios, outdoor locations, hotels, club houses, shopping complexes, food courts, amusement parks, entertainment facilities for tourists.

According to YEIDA officials, in the first phase, 80% of the work related to shooting of films will be completed. It will be followed by development of hospitality and other business activities.

The Film City in Gautambudh Nagar will boast of unique features, including state-of-the-art digital technologies. It will have 3D studios as well as sets rotating at 360 degrees. There will also be sound recording, editing and animation studios. A film university will also be set up where students will be able to learn about the latest techniques of filmmaking. The university will also conduct research works on subjects related to films and have a course on advertisement films.

Besides, special studios will be set up to promote film tourism in the city. The studios will be built in such a way that people can watch the shooting of films.

