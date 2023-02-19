Construction-site Worker Dies After Falling from 4th Floor; Family Alleges Murder by Land Owner

A construction-site worker died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction house in Sector 9 here, police said on Saturday.

The family members of the deceased identified as Bhuri Singh (45) have alleged that he was pushed off the fourth floor by the land owner and his wife.

According to police, Singh, a resident of Sheetla Colony, worked as a tile-stone worker at a construction site of a house in Sector 9 for about two months.

On Friday, he was working on the fourth floor when he fell under suspicious circumstances. He was taken to ESI Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Jitender Kumar, the brother-in-law of the deceased filed a complaint and accused Anshu Gupta, owner of the under-construction house, and his wife of harassing and murdering Singh.

Singh had to take about Rs 1.5 lakh from Anshu Gupta but whenever he asked him for money, both the husband and wife used to harass him and use casteist slurs. On Friday when he again asked them for money, the couple quarrelled with him and pushed him down from the fourth floor, Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the couple in Sector-9A police station under sections 302 (murder) of IPC and under SC/ST Act on Friday night, said police.

“We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of sector 9 A police station.

Read all the Latest India News here