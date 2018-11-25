English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Construction Work for Ram Temple Will Start Before 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Chief of Ram Mandir Nyas Board
Addressing a "Dharam Sabha" organised by the VHP, he said that a grand Ram mandir over 67 acres of land in Ayodhya with the consensus of all, including the Muslims, will be built.
(Photo for representation)
Jamshedpur: The construction work for a "grand" Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will start before the 2019 general elections with the consensus of both Hindus and Muslims, the working president of the Ram Mandir Nyas Board, Ram Vilas Vedanti, claimed Sunday.
Addressing a "Dharam Sabha" organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here, Vedanti said, "We do not want any bloodshed and want to build a grand Ram mandir over 67 acres of land in Ayodhya with the consensus of all, including the Muslims.
"Negotiations are going on in this regard and the construction work for a grand Ram temple will start anytime in December," he said.
The former MP, however, added that if in case the work did not start in December for some reason, it would certainly start before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Vedanti said a new masjid will also be built in Lucknow.
He further claimed that the president of the Shia Waqf Board had already given in writing to the Supreme Court, "supporting the construction of a grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram."
"We will welcome political leaders across party affiliations to take part in the construction of the temple, which we want to complete with the involvement of all the leaders and communities," Vedanti said.
