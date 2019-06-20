Construction Worker Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a worker in an under-construction building here on Thursday, police said.

The 22-year-old accused took the girl playing near her hut to the building site and allegedly raped her, the police said based on a complaint lodged by her parents.

The girl's mother noticed blood stains on her clothes after she returned home and enquired about the matter. It was then the minor narrated the incident, an investigating official said.

The girl has been put under medical examination and a hunt launched for the accused, the official said adding that the girl's parents had been working here as construction workers for the past four months.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.