Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Construction Worker Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl in Hyderabad

The 22-year-old accused took the girl playing near her hut to the building site and allegedly raped her, the police said based on a complaint lodged by her parents.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Construction Worker Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl in Hyderabad
Representative image.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a worker in an under-construction building here on Thursday, police said.

The 22-year-old accused took the girl playing near her hut to the building site and allegedly raped her, the police said based on a complaint lodged by her parents.

The girl's mother noticed blood stains on her clothes after she returned home and enquired about the matter. It was then the minor narrated the incident, an investigating official said.

The girl has been put under medical examination and a hunt launched for the accused, the official said adding that the girl's parents had been working here as construction workers for the past four months.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram