English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Consular Access Granted to Christian Michel: MEA
Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed by the CBI in connection with the Rs. 3600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam
Loading...
New Delhi: India has granted consular access to Christian Michel, a British national who was brought here from the UAE last month in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.
The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.
"Consular access has been granted to Michel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. At present, he is lodged in Tihar jail here. It is learnt that consular access to Michel was granted on Thursday.
Michel is one of the three middlemen, being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. Michel has denied the charges.
Asked about Pakistan's call for talks with India to improve strained ties, Kumar accused Pakistan of trying to mainstream terror organisations, and said there was no seriousness in its statement on dialogue.
India has been maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.
The British High Commission had sought consular access to Michel after he was arrested in the first week of December.
"Consular access has been granted to Michel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Michel, 57, was brought to India following his extradition by the United Arab Emirates in connection with the chopper deal case. At present, he is lodged in Tihar jail here. It is learnt that consular access to Michel was granted on Thursday.
Michel is one of the three middlemen, being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. Michel has denied the charges.
Asked about Pakistan's call for talks with India to improve strained ties, Kumar accused Pakistan of trying to mainstream terror organisations, and said there was no seriousness in its statement on dialogue.
India has been maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results