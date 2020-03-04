Consumer Commission Holds Andhra Doctor Guilty of Negligence, Directs to Pay Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

New Delhi: The country's apex consumer commission, NCDRC, held an Andhra Pradesh-based doctor guilty of negligence, and directed him to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the children of his patient who had died 10 years ago at the age of 25.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) asked Dr T Y Viswaroopachari to pay the amount and nine per cent interest on it to the kids of C Padmavathi and observed that it was wrong on the part of the doctor to discharge her when she was suffering from severe jaundice.

"At the time of discharge, she was suffering with severe jaundice... In our view, discharging patient in such condition was not justified.

"The Opposite Party (Dr Viswaroopachari) failed in its duty of care at the time of discharge," NCDRC Presiding member Dr S M Kantikar and member Dinesh Singh said.

Padmavathi was admitted to Sri Veerabrahmendra Nursing Home run by Dr Viswaroopachari in August 2010 for treating an ulcerous growth on lower part of her right leg. However, she was later diagnosed to be suffering from septicemia and encephalopathy.

She was taken to another hospital for better treatment, where she died a few days later.

The complaint alleged medical negligence on part of Dr Viswaroopachari as he could not diagnose and treat the patient on time causing her death.

The victim's husband moved the district consumer forum which had dismissed his complaint. He later moved the state consumer commission, which directed the doctor to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation.

Dr Viswaroopachari challenged the state commission's order in NCDRC, which rejected his petition and modified the compensation amount to Rs 5 lakh along with interest.

