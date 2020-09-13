'Contact Tracing' Helping Army Wean Youths Away from Terrorism in J&K: Lt Gen BS Raju

"Contact tracing" is the new strategy being adopted by the Army in militancy-hit Kashmir Valley and under it, friends and relatives of local terrorist recruits or those killed in encounters are located and counselled not to take up the gun in a rush of blood, a top Army official said here.

In addition to this, efforts are made to contact the families of youths identified as vulnerable to radicalisation so that they too are counselled to guide their wards. Lt Gen B S Raju, who heads the strategic XV-Corps in Kashmir, feels that correct guidance at the right time or vulnerable stage can help prevent misguided youths from taking the wrong step.

During his tenure as the head of the 'Victor Force', which comprises many Army units and looks after the four strife-torn districts of South Kashmir, such efforts paid off rich dividends. The force looks after the districts of Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam.

"The army always believes in breaking the chain and that was a task that I along with my team undertook from the very beginning," Lt Gen Raju told.