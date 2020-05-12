INDIA

1-MIN READ

Containing Virus Spread in Rural Areas After Migrants Return Big Challenge: Gehlot

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

During an interaction with MLAs and MPs, Gehlot said nearly 19 lakh migrants have registered to return home of whom 4-5 lakh want to go out of Rajasthan to various other states.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Preventing the spread of the coronavirus in rural areas following the return of lakhs of migrants will be the next big challenge for the state government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday.

During an interaction with MLAs and MPs of Jaipur and Ajmer divisions through a video link, Gehlot said nearly 19 lakh migrants have registered to return home. Of them, 4-5 lakh want to go out of Rajasthan to various other states.

Calling on the lawmakers to make sure migrants are welcomed, he said they will have to be quarantined after their return to ensure the virus does not spread to villages. It will be the next challenge, he added.

Reacting to the issues raised by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Gehlot said people were misled that the Congress government in the state was giving relaxations to members of the Muslim community in Jaipur and Jodhpur which could have led to an increase in the number of COVID19 patients.

Bohra claimed a man infected around 600 persons in Ramganj and it was due to his carelessness that the virus spread. He also alleged that local MLAs of the Congress party discriminated in distribution of ration in the walled city of Jaipur.

Gehlot said one COVID-19 patient can infect many and it is important to properly follow the quarantine protocol.

He said revival of economic activities has become crucial and the central government should announce a financial package for states. There is no overdraft in Rajasthan but this may happen if the present situation continues, he said.

The CM sought suggestions from lawmakers for restarting economic activities in coming days.

Several ministers including health minister Raghu Sharma, transport minister Pratap Singh, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and other MLAs and MPs are attending the VC.

