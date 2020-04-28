Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Containment Zone Tally in Delhi Reaches 100; 21 From South-East District

On March 26, J and K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones of the city, now counted as one on the Delhi government's list of containment zones.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
New Delhi: In just a month, the national capital has seen 100 containment zones, with highest 21 from the South-East district, which also witnessed a new red zone on Tuesday. According to the Delhi government, House numbers 152 to 162 in D-Block in Shaheen Bagh has been made a new containment zone on Tuesday.

On March 26, J and K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones of the city, now counted as one on the Delhi government's list of containment zones. By April 8, there were 20 red zones in the city.

In just a month, the tally has reached 101. One red zone in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave was de-contained last week, so there are 100 active containment zones.

While the South-East district has the highest 21 red zones, the South district has 14 red zones. The North-West district has just three containment zones, and the North-East has five containment zones.

As per official sources, while no new cases have been reported from a number of containment zones, many of them have been reporting more cases. "The government may de-contain many of the containment zones in the coming days, as no new cases have been reported from many containment zones in the last four weeks," an official told IANS.

After the administration seals an area naming it 'containment zone', the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' in the area.

The Operation SHIELD -- Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- is used to control the spread of the virus, the Delhi Health Department Asaid.

Delhi government's 'Operation SHIELD' has completely stopped the transmission of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden, Old Seemapuri. No new cases have been reported from many of the containment zones in East Delhi as well.

The containment zones -- created to map the local transmission of the infection and prevent the contagion from spreading -- are announced by the office of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies.

The area and the houses in it are thoroughly sanitised. On Tuesday, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal directed all the district magistrates in the city to implement the micro-containment zone strategy in their districts.

Baijal directed for sealing smaller clusters instead of bigger areas to check the movement of the people inside the zones.

