INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Containment Zones in Delhi Jump to 163 as Covid-19 Tally Crosses 23,000-mark

A rickshaw puller awaits customers in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

A rickshaw puller awaits customers in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

Among all the districts, the highest 30 are from the North district, while 29 from the South-West.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Share this:

The total number of containment zones in the national capital has jumped to 163 on Thursday with 59 zones de-contained so far, the Delhi government said.

Till Monday, there were 147 containment zones in the city.

Among all the districts, the highest 30 are from the North district, while 29 from the South-West.

The South East district has 17 containment zones while the South districts has 16 zones. Among those having the least zones is the North-East district with four containment zones. Nine containment zones are in the East district.

The New Delhi district has 10 zones. The North-West district has 14 containment zones.

The Central district has seven zones while Shahdara district has eight zones. The West district has 19 containment zones so far, total 59 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Thursday -- highest 12 from the West district.

The Covid cases in the national capital has crossed 23,000 mark on Wednesday.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading