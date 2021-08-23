Containment Zones Reduced to 228 in Delhi; None in Central, Northeast Districts

There are 228 “actual containment zones" in the national capital while the central and northeast districts have none, according to Covid data of the Delhi government.

Containment zones are divided into two categories - “scaled down but not de-contained" and “active containment zones", the sum of which is termed “actual containment zones". According to figures given by the Revenue Department till Sunday, of the 228 “actual containment zones" across the city, 149 of these are “active zones" and 79 are “scaled down but not de-contained", it showed.

The New Delhi district has 115 “actual containment zones", the highest in the city, of which 73 of which are “active containment zones".

The east, south east, and southwest districts too have “actual containment zones" in single digits at three, two, and seven, respectively. Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the fourth day on the trot on Monday and 17 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department here.

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second Covid wave that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

