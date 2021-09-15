Content is Connect, Applies Not Just to Media, But Also to Our Parliament’: PM Modi at Launch of Sansad TV | Highlights

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday launched Sansad TV.

Speaking on the occasion which coincides with the International Day of Democracy, PM Modi said, “The nation is getting a new medium of communication that will function as a voice for India’s youth and democracy. Today, Doordarshan has completed 62 years as well and a lot of people have contributed to its journey."

The Prime Minister said in the rapidly changing times, the role of media and TV channels is also changing rapidly. “The 21st century is bringing revolution, especially through communication and dialogue. In such a situation, it becomes natural that the channels associated with our Parliament should also transform themselves according to these modern arrangements."

“The creative people in communication often say ‘Content is King’. In my experience, ‘Content is Connect’. This applies both to media as well as our democratic setup. Our democracy doesn’t just have politics, but also policies," he said.

Pointing that India is the mother of democracy, he said, “Democracy for India is not just a system, it is an idea. Democracy in India is not only a constitutional structure, but it is a spirit. Democracy in India is not just a collection of streams of constitutions, it is our life stream."

“When our Parliament is in session, debates are held on different subjects, so there is so much for the youth to learn and learn. When our honourable members also know that the country is watching us, they also get inspiration for better conduct, better debate inside the Parliament."

The newly launched channel will primarily be in four categories; functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes, policies, history and culture of India and issues, interests, concerns of contemporary nature, according to an official statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here