Context Was Balance of Trade; Efforts Made to Address Concerns: MEA on Donald Trump's remarks
Ahead of his India visit on February 24-25, Donald Trump said that India has not treated his country 'very well' on the trade front.
Image for Representation. (Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: With US President Donald Trump claiming that India has not treated his country "very well" on the trade front, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the context in which the remarks were made was balance of trade and there have been efforts to address the concerns.
Ahead of his India visit on February 24-25, Trump said that India has not treated his country "very well" on the trade front and indicated that a "very big" bilateral deal with New Delhi may not be signed before the American presidential election in November.
Asked about the US President's comments, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it is important to understand the context in which the remarks were made. The context was balance of trade and efforts have been made to address concerns, he said.
India is eagerly awaiting President Trump's visit and it will strengthen the bilateral global strategic ties, Kumar said. On how many agreements will be signed during Trump's India visit, Kumar said around five MoUs were under discussion.
Asked whether the issues relating to H1B visa will figure in Modi-Trump talks, Kumar said they could come up. On the issue of eight Indians testing positive for the novel coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo, Kumar said, "We are in touch with Japanese authorities." He also asserted that there is no ban on travel to or from China in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Asked about China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Kumar said India's consistent position has been that the state is its integral and inalienable part.
Objecting to visit to Arunachal by an Indian leader does not stand to reason, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Go Viral, Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Recovery
- Bigg Boss 13 a Hit on Digital Platform and Sidharth Shukla is Most Tweeted About Celeb Followed by Asim Riaz
- Allu Arjun Song Botta Bomma is a TikTok Blockbuster
- Bad News! TikTok is Getting a Family Mode: Parents Can Set Time Limits And Disable DMs
- 3D-Printed Jaw Gives Cancer Survivor from Faridabad a New Lease on Life