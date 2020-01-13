Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Continuing Protests Not Justified': HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Says JNU Fee Hike Issue 'Sorted'

The Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the utility and service charge the fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of university students and teachers.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Continuing Protests Not Justified': HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Says JNU Fee Hike Issue 'Sorted'
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Image : Facebook).

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said the continuation of agitation by JNU students is not justified as their main issue of hostel fee hike has been "sorted". As decided during consultations with students, he said, the utility and service charge is not being levied on them and will be borne by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The students have stuck to their demand for a complete rollback of the fee hike. "The fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of university students and teachers. The Ministry had constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to restore the normal functioning of

JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues. "The students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session, which was their basic demand. Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved and continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified," the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry statement quoted Nishank as saying.

The minister said universities should not be converted into political arenas and appealed to the students to call off their agitation.

He added that over 5,000 of JNU's nearly 8,500 students have registered for the next semester.

"Various meetings were held by HRD secretary with representatives of students, teachers and JNU administration on December 10-11, 2019, certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived (at). As agreed in the meetings, the revised hostel room charges will remain applicable with 50 per cent concession for BPL students," Nishank said.

Earlier in the day, a five-member delegation of JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had also met HRD Ministry officials. "We do not feel secure on campus, the atmosphere is not conducive for academic activities. Students who left the campus after violence are scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA president D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

Last week the ministry had held a series of meetings with JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, students' union and UGC on the JNU fee hike issue.

It had ruled out the removal of Kumar amid demands from students and a section of teachers, saying sacking him is not the solution and the government's focus is to address the main issues that have cropped up on campus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram