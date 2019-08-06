Take the pledge to vote

Continuous Heavy Rains Flood Goa Villages, Several Evacuated by Disaster Management Department

Ten people from North Goa district's Pilgao village were rescued by the disaster management department on Monday night after they were stranded at their homes due to flooding in the area, a senior government official said.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Continuous Heavy Rains Flood Goa Villages, Several Evacuated by Disaster Management Department
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Panaji: Incessant rains continued to lash several parts of Goa on Tuesday, causing flooding in some low-lying areas and forcing several families to shift out of their water-logged homes.

Ten people from North Goa district's Pilgao village were rescued by the disaster management department on Monday night after they were stranded at their homes due to flooding in the area, a senior government official said.

Besides, several families were evacuated from Bicholim taluka where many homes were inundated, he said. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday morning visited some villages in North Goa which have been facing a flood-like situation.

Heavy rains have been lashing the coastal state for last seven days.

The Mandovi river in the state crossed the danger mark on Monday night, causing flooding in some villages of Sattari taluka in North Goa.

Sonan village in Sattari was cut-off from other parts of the district for last 12 hours, another official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in both North Goa and South Goa districts and issued an 'orange alert', asking people to be prepared for any situation.

The IMD has predicted strong winds with speed reaching 45 to 50 km per hour and gusting up to 65 kmph along the Maharashtra-Goa coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to the rough weather, though the fisheries department lifted the ban on fishing in the state from August 1.

