'Contract Coronavirus Within 24 Hrs of Purchase & Get Rs 50k Cashback': Bizarre Ad Lands Kerala Shop in Trouble

An electronics goods shop in Kerala has landed in soup over an advertisement that promised customers 'cashback of up to Rs 50,000 without GST' if they tested coronavirus positive within 24 hours of shopping. As the promotional message began circulating, the shop saw a sudden spurt in buyers, prompting the administration to swing into action.

The offer, which was valid between August 15 and 30, was advertised in print, electronic and digital mediums.

Being alarmed by the controversial ad, Binu Pulikkakkandam, a lawyer and councillor of Pala Municipality in Kottayam, submitted a plea to the chief minister saying that the promotional offer is unlawful and punishable.

In a four-pointed petition, he said that the offer may lure a Covid-19 positive person to make purchases by hiding his health condition and later claiming the cashback.

"Those without sound financial backgrounds might be forced to get Covid-19 infection in order to earn so much of money. It is a massive appeal to spread the contagious disease intentionally. The business owner has forgotten social responsibility while aiming to flourish his business. According to IPC Section 269, Information Technology Act of 2020, Section 89 of Consumer Protection Act in 2019 and the health norms of Kerala Municipality Act, they have committed a matter of serious offence," Pulikkakkandam wrote.

With strict restrictions in place, not more than 20 people are allowed inside any shop in Kerala. Soon after the matter was brought to the attention of the Chief Minister, police reached the place to shut the retail outlet. A detailed probe has been also launched.

The state has been witnessing a number in the number of Covid-19 cases. Kerala recorded a whopping 1,725 cases on August 17, the largest single-day spike so far. The state has so far registered 169 Covid deaths.