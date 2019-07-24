Contractor, Trust Booked for 'Causing Death by Negligence' in Mumbai Building Collapse That Killed 13
At least 13 persons were killed and nine others injured when the four-storey illegal section of the building, 'Kesarbai', in Dongri, south Mumbai, collapsed on July 16.
File photo of the site of building collapse. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: An offence of causing death by negligence has been registered against the contractor and the trust managing the residential building whose illegal section collapsed here last week, police said on Tuesday.
Initially, the police had registered an accidental death report in the case, an official said.
During investigation, it came to light that the ill-fated structure was constructed illegally by the contractor concerned. The alleged dubious role of the trust responsible for managing the building also came to light, he said.
Accordingly, an offence under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337
(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against the trust and the contractor at the Dongri Police Station, he said.
Further probe was underway, the official added. If convicted, the charge of causing death by rash or negligent act attracts two-year imprisonment or fine or both.
It is a cognisable and bailable offence.
