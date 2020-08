Contractual Govt Hospital Doctor 'Rapes' Nurse in Telangana, Complaint Filed

A doctor has allegedly raped a 28-year-old nurse of a state-run hospital in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana, police said on Sunday. In a complaint filed on Saturday, the nurse alleged the doctor, aged around 32 and working on contract basis at the hospital, raped her at her house on August 24, a police official said.

The woman was also allegedly threatened and beaten up by the doctor, police said adding they have registered a case under relevant IPC sections against the doctor and investigations were on.