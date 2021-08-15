Contribution of Parsi Community in Social and National Life is Incomparable: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year and said the contribution of the Parsi community in social and national life is incomparable. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters." The contribution of the Parsi community in social and national life is incomparable, Kovind said.

Their way of life, work style and unwavering devotion towards the preservation of their culture evoke a feeling of appreciation among the people of the country towards the Parsi community, he said. This annual festival celebrated by the Parsi society is an occasion of joy and enthusiasm for them and for all others, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"May this festival of Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life and further strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and fraternity among the citizens, it said.

