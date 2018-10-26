English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Controversy Over Clean Ganga Activist GD Agarwal’s Dead Body: HC Allows Last Respects, SC Orders Stay
Agarwal died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 11 after fasting for 111 days, demanding measures from the Centre to keep the Ganga clean and free-flowing.
In this photo dated Oct 10, 2018, environmentalist G D Agrawal, who was on fast unto death since June 22 for a clean River Ganga, is seen being forcibly taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an Uttarakhand High Court order which directed the Rishikesh AIIMS to hand over the body of environmentalist GD Agarwal to an ashram in Haridwar.
Earlier in the day, the high court had directed the hospital to hand over Agarwal's body to Matri Sadan, the ashram he was associated with, after embalming it to enable his followers to pay their last respects and perform religious ceremonies.
Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyanswaroop Sanand, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 11 after fasting for 111 days, demanding measures from the Centre to keep the Ganga clean and free-flowing.
Agarwal's "spiritual guru" Swami Avimukteshwaranand has laid claim on his body while the government hospital says the activist had pledged his organs for medical research at the institute.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice M B Lokur said the high court order, if implemented, will make the organs of the deceased unfit for transplantation.
"In view of the above, we deem it proper to stay the order of the High Court dated October 26, 2018...until further orders," the bench said.
The high court's order came on a PIL that Swami Sanand's body had not been handed over to his followers for last rites.
The court had also ordered that the body shall be handed back to the Rishikesh AIIMS after 72 hours.
"The Senior Superintendents of Police, Dehradun and Haridwar are directed to make all arrangements for handing over the body of Swami Sanand to Matri Sadan and for returning the same to AIIMS Rishikesh, Dehradun, by deploying sufficient police force," the high court had said.
"We make it clear by way of abundant precaution that no political party shall derive political mileage on the basis of this order," it said. The hospital moved the Supreme Court against the order.
Earlier in the day, the high court had directed the hospital to hand over Agarwal's body to Matri Sadan, the ashram he was associated with, after embalming it to enable his followers to pay their last respects and perform religious ceremonies.
Agarwal, also known as Swami Gyanswaroop Sanand, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 11 after fasting for 111 days, demanding measures from the Centre to keep the Ganga clean and free-flowing.
Agarwal's "spiritual guru" Swami Avimukteshwaranand has laid claim on his body while the government hospital says the activist had pledged his organs for medical research at the institute.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice M B Lokur said the high court order, if implemented, will make the organs of the deceased unfit for transplantation.
"In view of the above, we deem it proper to stay the order of the High Court dated October 26, 2018...until further orders," the bench said.
The high court's order came on a PIL that Swami Sanand's body had not been handed over to his followers for last rites.
The court had also ordered that the body shall be handed back to the Rishikesh AIIMS after 72 hours.
"The Senior Superintendents of Police, Dehradun and Haridwar are directed to make all arrangements for handing over the body of Swami Sanand to Matri Sadan and for returning the same to AIIMS Rishikesh, Dehradun, by deploying sufficient police force," the high court had said.
"We make it clear by way of abundant precaution that no political party shall derive political mileage on the basis of this order," it said. The hospital moved the Supreme Court against the order.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...