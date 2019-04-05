English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Convener of Congress-led UDF in Kerala Suffers Heart Attack
The 67-year old Behannan was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain in the early hours of Friday.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Kochi: Senior Congress leader and UDF candidate for Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, Benny Behanan, was admitted to a private hospital here Friday after he suffered a heart attack, party sources said.
The 67-year old Behannan was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain in the early hours of Friday, they said.
"He underwent angioplasty. He has been kept under 48-hour observation," his aide said.
Behanan, who is also convener of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers as party candidate from Chalakkudy constituency on Monday.
LDF's sitting MP, Malayalam film actor Innocent, and BJP's AN Radhakrishnan are his main rivals in the April 23 Parliamentary polls.
Ernakulam district Congress Committee president T J Vinod said the UDF leadership would make necessary arrangements to conduct the poll campaign in his absence.
The 67-year old Behannan was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe chest pain in the early hours of Friday, they said.
"He underwent angioplasty. He has been kept under 48-hour observation," his aide said.
Behanan, who is also convener of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers as party candidate from Chalakkudy constituency on Monday.
LDF's sitting MP, Malayalam film actor Innocent, and BJP's AN Radhakrishnan are his main rivals in the April 23 Parliamentary polls.
Ernakulam district Congress Committee president T J Vinod said the UDF leadership would make necessary arrangements to conduct the poll campaign in his absence.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- America's Tallest Mountain Could be Covered in Poop Soon, and Climate Change is to Blame
- Shah Rukh Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London; Watch His Empowering Speech
- Google Has Already Dissolved The AI Ethics Board Which Was Formed in Late March
- 'Papa Kehte Hain' Actress Mayoori Kango is Now Google India Head of Industry
- 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Lakh, Gets New Aurora Green Paint
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results