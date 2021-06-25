Conversion Case: Ed Takes Over Fir Registered by UP Police, Files Case

The Central Investigation Agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case in the illegal conversion case in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. According to the information, the Central Investigation Agency has taken over the FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now the ED will investigate the conversion of religion in many other states including Delhi and UP. It is being said that the ED will also investigate the funding case to the accused from abroad. According to sources, this case has been registered at the ED headquarters.

At the same time, on Thurday it was reported that UP ATS not only arrested Umar Gautam and his associate Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi in the conversion case, but has also got seven days remand of both the accused. Sources reveal that during interrogation, a 17-page document related to the conversion by Umar Gautam and Jahangir in the last one and a half years has been unearthed.

In this, 33 people who were converted from 7 January 2020 to 12 June 2021 under the signature of Jahangir Alam Qasmi, partner of Umar Gautam, include 18 women as well as 15 men. Surprisingly, only one person is less educated in this. Among the converts, there are many government servants and some software engineers. Apart from this, it includes staff nurses of Delhi’s hospital, MBBS doctors from Gujarat, and people who have done MCA Ph.D. Not only this, Islamic Dawa Center has also given an affidavit along with the conversion form, in which it is clearly written that without any greed and fear, they are voluntarily leaving their original religion and adopting Islam.

Out of the 33 converted people whose list has been recovered by UP ATS, 14 people from Delhi have converted the maximum. While 9 people from UP, three from Bihar and two are from Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, one person each from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala has accepted Islam by converting. Surprisingly, out of these, the person living in Bulandshahr, UP is the least educated and he is sixth pass, he had converted in June itself.

