Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Converting Stubble into CNG Using Technology Commercially Viable, Says Arvind Kejriwal

After a meeting with some experts on the matter, the chief minister said the move would require all governments to come together and work jointly.

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Converting Stubble into CNG Using Technology Commercially Viable, Says Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that it was commercially viable to convert stubble into compressed natural gas (CNG) using technology, a move which will provide jobs and additional income to farmers besides reducing air pollution.

After a meeting with some experts on the matter, the chief minister said the move would require all governments to come together and work jointly.

Last week, a public health emergency had been declared in Delhi-NCR following an alarming level of pollution which the AAP government said was because of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

"I had several meetings today with experts. It is technologically and commercially possible to convert stubble into CNG. This will provide jobs, additional income to farmers and solve our annual problem of pollution. However, it requires all governments to come together and work on this," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On November 2, Keriwal had written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, seeking his intervention into pollution-related problems and work on a concrete plan to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram