GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Convey My Regards to Your Wife': Sushma Swaraj's Husband in Emotional Appeal to Troll

The minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2018, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Convey My Regards to Your Wife': Sushma Swaraj's Husband in Emotional Appeal to Troll
Union minister Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal.
New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj’s husband took to Twitter on Sunday to give an emotional response to a troll who suggested physical violence against the external affairs minister over the grant of passport to an inter-faith couple last month.

On Sunday, former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal posted on the microblogging site:





The minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple. According to the couple, Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.

A section of social media had targeted Swaraj and her ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.

The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature. She also posted a poll asking Twitterati if they approved of such posts.



Several political leaders have come out in support of the minister, with J&K Chief Minister on Sunday saying she was “horrified” by the vicious trolling.



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery