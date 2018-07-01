'Convey My Regards to Your Wife': Sushma Swaraj's Husband in Emotional Appeal to Troll

Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally. /1 https://t.co/b4iwIUx0SA — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) 1 July 2018

Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father's wish, she lit my father's pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife. /2 — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) 1 July 2018

Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets ? Please RT — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 30 June 2018

Horrified by the vicious trolling @SushmaSwaraj ji has been subjected to . Absolutely outrageous! If our own Minister of External Affairs is not spared, what hope is there for any other woman? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 1 July 2018

Sushma Swaraj’s husband took to Twitter on Sunday to give an emotional response to a troll who suggested physical violence against the external affairs minister over the grant of passport to an inter-faith couple last month.On Sunday, former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal posted on the microblogging site:The minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple. According to the couple, Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.A section of social media had targeted Swaraj and her ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature. She also posted a poll asking Twitterati if they approved of such posts.Several political leaders have come out in support of the minister, with J&K Chief Minister on Sunday saying she was “horrified” by the vicious trolling.