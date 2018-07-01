'Convey My Regards to Your Wife': Sushma Swaraj's Husband in Emotional Appeal to Troll
The minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple.
Union minister Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal.
On Sunday, former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal posted on the microblogging site:
Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally. /1 https://t.co/b4iwIUx0SA— Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) 1 July 2018
Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father's wish, she lit my father's pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife. /2— Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) 1 July 2018
The minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple. According to the couple, Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.
A section of social media had targeted Swaraj and her ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.
The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature. She also posted a poll asking Twitterati if they approved of such posts.
Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets ? Please RT— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 30 June 2018
Several political leaders have come out in support of the minister, with J&K Chief Minister on Sunday saying she was “horrified” by the vicious trolling.
Horrified by the vicious trolling @SushmaSwaraj ji has been subjected to . Absolutely outrageous! If our own Minister of External Affairs is not spared, what hope is there for any other woman?— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 1 July 2018
Also Watch
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?