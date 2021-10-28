'Convey This Message...': NCB Writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner on Appearance of Witness Prabhakar Sail

In a recent development to the Mumbai drug bust case, the NCB has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on the appearance of independent witness Prabhakar Sail before the Special inquiry team which has been constituted to enquire into the charges leveled against NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit.

In a letter to the Mumbai Commissioner, the NCB while seeking cooperation from the Police has also requested them to convey a message to Prabhakar Sail to appear before the SET October 29 at any time after 10 am for recording his statement and submitting evidence.

“The Special Enquiry team has time and again tried to serve the notice for an appearance on Prabhakar Sail physically, telephonically as well as through the media, however, so far, he has not appeared before the Special Enquiry Team. It is learned from various media reports that Prabhakar Sail is being examined by Mumbai Police, hence, it is requested to convey Sh. Prabhakar Sail to appear before the SET," the letter from the NCB read.

Mumbai Police, who are conducting an inquiry in complaints of an alleged extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drug seizure case involving Aryan Khan, summoned the central agency’s independent witness Prabhakar Sail again on Thursday. Police had recorded Sail’s statement twice over the last two days.

As per reports, on Thursday Sail appeared before the police team conducting the inquiry around 2.30 pm. He was then taken to some locations mentioned in his affidavit about the alleged extortion attempt, and the police are also collecting CCTV footage from some places, said an official.

Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare, meanwhile, told reporters that the Narcotics Control Bureau should take its zonal director Sameer Wankhede off the cruise ship drugs seizure case as he was facing allegations. The Mumbai police had earlier said they had received four applications alleging extortion bid by Wankhede and other NCB officials and launched an inquiry to verify them.

On October 24, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign several blank sheets of papers at the central agency’s office in connection with the Mumbai drug bust. Sail claimed to have overheard an extortion deal worth Rs 25 crore, which was brought down to Rs 18 crore. Out of this, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

A 5-member NCB team led by DDG Gyaneshwar Singh is looking into the bribery allegations against Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. On October 27, Wankhede was questioned for three hours by the NCB over the allegations against him during which he filed a 7-page reply, supporting his family and denying all the claims against him. The NCB has said that he will continue to be the investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case since no evidence has been found against him

