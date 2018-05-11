Convict in Phoolan Devi Killing Booked for Murder of Bhim Army Leader’s Brother in Saharanpur

Once convicted for the murder of Phoolan Devi, Sher Singh Rana has now been booked for the murder of Sachin Walia, brother of a Bhim army leader in Saharanpur.Rana, who is currently out on bail in the Phoolan Devi murder case, is the president of Rajput Mahasabha. He is among four people named by Kanti Devi, the victim’s mother.A case has been registered against Sachin Rana, Kanha Rana, Narendra Rana and Updesh Rana for murder and under SC/ST Act.The brother of deceased Sachin Walia, Kamal Walia who is also the regional president of Bhim Army in Saharanpur, claimed that Sher Singh Rana had circulated a video threatening Bhim Army and all Dalits with dire consequences if any steps were taken to prevent Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations.SP Saharanpur (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said, “We are not aware of any such video at the moment.”Sher Singh Rana has said that the allegations against him are baseless. “I was in Tatanagar district of Jharkhand on Wednesday where I took part of Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations. You may refer to the news reports of that region. Secondly, I challenge Kamal Walia or anyone else to show any video of mine where I am threatening or using filthy language against anyone,” said Rana.The mother of the deceased, Kanti Walia, has demanded action SP City Prabal Pratap Singh for giving permission to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti amidst tension in the city and also she has sought action against the people who applied for the permission.She has also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member. Kanti Walia has also seeked seizure of Maharana Pratap Bhawan so that in future such incidents could be avoided.