Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Conviction in Kathua Case Will Act as Deterrent Against Heinous Crimes, Says Mayawati

A court on Monday had sentenced three men to life imprisonment for kidnapping, drugging, raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Conviction in Kathua Case Will Act as Deterrent Against Heinous Crimes, Says Mayawati
Kathua rape case main convict Sanjhi Ram being taken to the District and Sessions in Pathankot, Punjab. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the conviction in the horrific Kathua gang rape-murder case will serve as a deterrent and prevent people from committing such heinous crimes.

A court on Monday sentenced three men, including a temple caretaker, to life imprisonment till their last breathe for the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after convicting them along with three others, for the ghastly crime that shook the nation 17 months ago.

Mayawati said that such punishments should be given across the country to establish the rule of law."The punishment pronounced by the court in the Kathua gang rape and murder case in which three criminals were given life term and three others were given five-year life term; it is possible that a fear of law will be created among people, and they will abstain from committing such heinous crimes," she said on Twitter.

"To establish the rule of law, such punishments should be given across the country," she said.

Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the 'devasthanam' (temple) where the crime took place in January last year, Deepak Khajuria, a Special Police Officer, and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, the three main accused, were spared death penalty.

"The perpetrators of this crime have acted in such a manner as if there is a 'law of jungle' prevalent in the society," the judge said, adding that the facts in the case are many but truth is one that under a criminal conspiracy, an innocent girl has been kidnapped, wrongfully confined, drugged, raped and ultimately murdered.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram