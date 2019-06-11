English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Conviction in Kathua Case Will Act as Deterrent Against Heinous Crimes, Says Mayawati
A court on Monday had sentenced three men to life imprisonment for kidnapping, drugging, raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl.
Kathua rape case main convict Sanjhi Ram being taken to the District and Sessions in Pathankot, Punjab. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the conviction in the horrific Kathua gang rape-murder case will serve as a deterrent and prevent people from committing such heinous crimes.
A court on Monday sentenced three men, including a temple caretaker, to life imprisonment till their last breathe for the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after convicting them along with three others, for the ghastly crime that shook the nation 17 months ago.
Mayawati said that such punishments should be given across the country to establish the rule of law."The punishment pronounced by the court in the Kathua gang rape and murder case in which three criminals were given life term and three others were given five-year life term; it is possible that a fear of law will be created among people, and they will abstain from committing such heinous crimes," she said on Twitter.
"To establish the rule of law, such punishments should be given across the country," she said.
Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the 'devasthanam' (temple) where the crime took place in January last year, Deepak Khajuria, a Special Police Officer, and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, the three main accused, were spared death penalty.
"The perpetrators of this crime have acted in such a manner as if there is a 'law of jungle' prevalent in the society," the judge said, adding that the facts in the case are many but truth is one that under a criminal conspiracy, an innocent girl has been kidnapped, wrongfully confined, drugged, raped and ultimately murdered.
A court on Monday sentenced three men, including a temple caretaker, to life imprisonment till their last breathe for the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after convicting them along with three others, for the ghastly crime that shook the nation 17 months ago.
Mayawati said that such punishments should be given across the country to establish the rule of law."The punishment pronounced by the court in the Kathua gang rape and murder case in which three criminals were given life term and three others were given five-year life term; it is possible that a fear of law will be created among people, and they will abstain from committing such heinous crimes," she said on Twitter.
"To establish the rule of law, such punishments should be given across the country," she said.
Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the 'devasthanam' (temple) where the crime took place in January last year, Deepak Khajuria, a Special Police Officer, and Parvesh Kumar, a civilian, the three main accused, were spared death penalty.
"The perpetrators of this crime have acted in such a manner as if there is a 'law of jungle' prevalent in the society," the judge said, adding that the facts in the case are many but truth is one that under a criminal conspiracy, an innocent girl has been kidnapped, wrongfully confined, drugged, raped and ultimately murdered.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results