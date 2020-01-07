Convicts' Hanging Will Restore Faith of Women in Law, Says Nirbhaya's Mother after Death Warrants Issued

New Delhi: The hanging of Nirbhaya convicts will restore the faith of women in law, her mother Asha Devi said on Tuesday. Four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, the court said.

Nirbhaya's mother said that January 22 will be a big day for her when the convicts are hanged. The victim's father, Badrinath Singh, also expressed relief. "It was a long journey, I am happy with the verdict," he said.

The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal welcomed the order. "It's a victory for every citizen of the country, I salute the mother who kept fighting for the past seven years," she said. "I would also like to thank the judges. Such rapists should be brought to justice in six months."

The 23-year-old woman, a paramedic student, was brutally gang-raped and tortured on the night of December 16, 2012, inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. 'Nirbhaya' (braveheart), as she came to be known around the country, succumbed to her injuries almost two weeks later — on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

