2-min read

Convince Men for Sterilisation or Lose Job, MP Tells Health Workers; Revokes Order After BJP Slams 'Emergency'

The circular drew flak from the opposition parties with former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling it an 'undeclared emergency'.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 21, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Convince Men for Sterilisation or Lose Job, MP Tells Health Workers; Revokes Order After BJP Slams 'Emergency'
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: Offering some bitter pills to own staffers engaged in family planning programme, the Madhya Pradesh government issued an order to the male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) to either find at least one male for sterilisation or face action, including voluntary retirement or withholding of salary.

The state government’s circular was issued on February 11 by Madhya Pradesh’s NHM director, a copy of which is with News18. However, the state government revoked the order after facing flak from the BJP.

Speaking to CNN-News18, MP health minister Tulsiram Silawat said he will not cancel the circular but will review both good and bad aspects of it. “The circular on sterilisation will be reviewed through National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). It was issued by the central government. State government will look into it. No action will be taken against any health worker. No one will be forced to undergo sterilisation.”

The circular drew flak from the opposition parties with former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling it an “undeclared emergency” forced on the people by the Congress government.

The circular, quoting the National Family Health Survey report that only 0.5 per cent males opted for sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh in 2019-20, said the figures were “highly dissatisfying”.

Addressing administrative and health officials, the order instructed inclusion of at least five to 10 males for sterilisation in the health camps organised in districts.

Issuing orders for identification of all male workers who failed to mobilise even one male for sterilisation in 2019-20, and keeping in account their ‘zero output’, orders were issued to withhold their salaries until they convince at least one male.

The circular says reports of all the ‘inactive’ workers will be sent to health directors via district administration for compulsory retirement in case no improvement is visible in their works.

The order comes close on the heels of a rapidly declining number of male sterilisation cases in the last five years in the state. As of February 20, 2020 the number of males who opted for the procedure was only 3,397, compared to 3.34 lakh women who underwent sterilisation. In 2015-16, the state conducted 9,957 vasectomies. In the three subsequent years, the numbers were 7,270, 3,719 and 2,925, respectively.

Pragya Tiwari, NHM dy director also claimed there has been “almost no participation” from men in the family planning programme in the state. “We are not saying you use coercive methods. We want them to strength advocacy. There are many who want to limit their family size but lack awareness. It’s their job. If you can’t motivate even one person in one full year, it shows your work output. What’s the use of spending tax payers’ money on salary?” Tiwari was quoted as saying by an English daily.

