1-min read

Cooch Behar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Koch Bihar): Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Cooch Behar (কোচবিহার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Cooch Behar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Koch Bihar): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Cooch Behar (কোচবিহার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Cooch Behar (Koch Bihar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 48.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of Cooch Behar is 75.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Renuka Sinha of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 87,107 votes which was 6.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 39.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Nripendra Nath Roy of AIFB emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 33,749 votes which was 3.01% of the total votes polled. AIFB had a vote share of 44.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.

Cooch Behar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
WPI
--
--
Dhananjoy Barman
KPP(U)
--
--
Kangsa Raj Barman
SUCI
--
--
Prabhat Roy
AMB
--
--
Subodh Barman
IND
--
--
Naresh Chandra Roy
INC
--
--
Piya Roy Chowdhury
BJP
--
--
Nisith Pramanik
IND
--
--
Nirmal Kumar Roy
IND
--
--
Harekrishna Sarkar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AIFB
--
--
Gobinda Chandra Roy
AITC
--
--
Adhikary Paresh Chandra

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.4% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Cooch Behar was: Partha Pratim Ray (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,48,641 men, 7,64,757 women and 5 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Cooch Behar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Cooch Behar is: 26.333 89.4708

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कूचबिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কোচবিহার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कूचबिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કુચબેહાર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கூச் பேகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కూచ్ బిహార్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೂಚ್ ಬೆಹಾರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൂച്ച് ബേഹർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
