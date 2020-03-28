Cooler March in North India, South and Northeast See Above Normal Temperature: IMD
Western disturbances are cyclonic storms that originate in the Mediterranean. They mostly bring snow to the hills. But an intense western disturbance also brings rain to north Indian plains.
A woman sits with a child in a park near India Gate, on a smoggy morning, in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
New Delhi: Several parts of the country, especially the north Indian plains, have witnessed a cooler March this year as the month saw long spells of rain in the region, the India Meteorological Department said.
However, parts of south India and northeast witnessed temperatures above normal, it said.
This was largely due to western disturbances, OP Sreejith, senior scientist with IMD's Long Range Forecast team, said.
Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecast Centre of IMD, said the month of March witnessed intense western disturbance every week.
This has had an effect on the north Indian plains, she said. Mahesh Palwat, vice president, Skymet Weather also attributed cooler temperatures in March to western disturbance.
Usually, these cyclonic circulations move up in the upper latitudes in March. But this time, the effects of western disturbance was also observed in plains even in March, he said, adding another western disturbance is expected next week. Even parts of central India like Madhya Pradesh saw below normal temperatures.
The IMD had predicted warmer than normal summer, especially in north India.
