English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Coolie Uses Free Railway Wi-Fi to Clear Kerala Civil Services Written Exam
Instead of spending a hefty amount on coaching classes, Sreenath K, chose to buy a smartphone and began preparing for his competitive exams by studying online and listening to various tutorials, while simultaneously carrying luggage over his head.
Sreenath K, a coolie by profession, cleared the Kerala Publice Service Commission by preparing online, using free railway internet services. (Image: ANI)
Kochi: A coolie from Munnar has cleared the written test for the Kerala Public Service Commission by preparing online using the free WiFi service available at a railway station.
Instead of spending a hefty amount on coaching classes, Sreenath K, chose to buy a smartphone and began preparing for his competitive exams by studying online and listening to various tutorials.
He could be seen carrying heavy luggage over his head while listening to online lectures using his earphones simultaneously.
Sreenath has been working as a coolie at the Ernakulam railway station for the past five years and this was his fourth attempt for the KPSC exam.
"I have appeared thrice for the exam but this is the first time I used the WiFi available at the station. What I do is I put on my earphones and listen to the study material as I carry the luggage or solve questionnaires in my mind. This way I can study while I work. I revise all that I have studied at night, when I get free time," Sreenath said.
Showing extraordinary determination and immense will, Sreenath managed to balance out both his job as a coolie, which is a source of his livelihood, as well as his studies.
The Free WiFi Service at railways stations had been launched in 2016 under the Digital India Initiative for ease of passengers.
Sreenath now has to qualify in the interview- the second phase of the selection procedure - after which he would be appointed as a Village Field Assistant under the Revenue Department of Kerala Government.
Also Watch
Instead of spending a hefty amount on coaching classes, Sreenath K, chose to buy a smartphone and began preparing for his competitive exams by studying online and listening to various tutorials.
He could be seen carrying heavy luggage over his head while listening to online lectures using his earphones simultaneously.
Sreenath has been working as a coolie at the Ernakulam railway station for the past five years and this was his fourth attempt for the KPSC exam.
"I have appeared thrice for the exam but this is the first time I used the WiFi available at the station. What I do is I put on my earphones and listen to the study material as I carry the luggage or solve questionnaires in my mind. This way I can study while I work. I revise all that I have studied at night, when I get free time," Sreenath said.
Showing extraordinary determination and immense will, Sreenath managed to balance out both his job as a coolie, which is a source of his livelihood, as well as his studies.
The Free WiFi Service at railways stations had been launched in 2016 under the Digital India Initiative for ease of passengers.
Sreenath now has to qualify in the interview- the second phase of the selection procedure - after which he would be appointed as a Village Field Assistant under the Revenue Department of Kerala Government.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- Hope Aur Hum Movie Review: The Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place But That's Not Enough
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in