Coolie Uses Free Railway Wi-Fi to Clear Kerala Civil Services Written Exam

A coolie from Munnar has cleared the written test for the Kerala Public Service Commission by preparing online using the free WiFi service available at a railway station.Instead of spending a hefty amount on coaching classes, Sreenath K, chose to buy a smartphone and began preparing for his competitive exams by studying online and listening to various tutorials.He could be seen carrying heavy luggage over his head while listening to online lectures using his earphones simultaneously.Sreenath has been working as a coolie at the Ernakulam railway station for the past five years and this was his fourth attempt for the KPSC exam."I have appeared thrice for the exam but this is the first time I used the WiFi available at the station. What I do is I put on my earphones and listen to the study material as I carry the luggage or solve questionnaires in my mind. This way I can study while I work. I revise all that I have studied at night, when I get free time," Sreenath said.Showing extraordinary determination and immense will, Sreenath managed to balance out both his job as a coolie, which is a source of his livelihood, as well as his studies.The Free WiFi Service at railways stations had been launched in 2016 under the Digital India Initiative for ease of passengers.Sreenath now has to qualify in the interview- the second phase of the selection procedure - after which he would be appointed as a Village Field Assistant under the Revenue Department of Kerala Government.