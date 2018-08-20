GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Cooperative Bank Manager Shot Dead in Haryana, Rs 12 Lakh Looted

The assailants opened fire at the manager and the guard. Manager died on the spot, while the guard was injured seriously.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:00 PM IST
Photo for representation only.
Hisar: Two unidentified men shot dead a manager of a cooperative bank and looted Rs 12 lakh in cash at Milkpur in Bhiwani district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on Hisar-Bhiwani road this afternoon, they said.

According to police, the manager, Ramphal (55), along with bank guard Dayal Singh, brought Rs 12 lakh in cash from main branch of the bank in Bhiwani to Milkpur.

After they alighted a bus in the village and were walking towards their destination, two bike-borne men came and tried to snatch the bag containing money, they said.

When the manager and the guard resisted, the assailants opened fire at them, the police said.

Ramphal died on the spot, while the guard was injured seriously, they said.

Police said the assailants also took away the firearm of the guard.

The guard has been admitted to a private hospital in Hisar where his condition is stated to be the critical, the police said.

A case has been registered in Bawani Khera police station against unidentified accused and further investigations were under progress.

