English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cooperative Bank Manager Shot Dead in Haryana, Rs 12 Lakh Looted
The assailants opened fire at the manager and the guard. Manager died on the spot, while the guard was injured seriously.
Photo for representation only.
Loading...
Hisar: Two unidentified men shot dead a manager of a cooperative bank and looted Rs 12 lakh in cash at Milkpur in Bhiwani district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place on Hisar-Bhiwani road this afternoon, they said.
According to police, the manager, Ramphal (55), along with bank guard Dayal Singh, brought Rs 12 lakh in cash from main branch of the bank in Bhiwani to Milkpur.
After they alighted a bus in the village and were walking towards their destination, two bike-borne men came and tried to snatch the bag containing money, they said.
When the manager and the guard resisted, the assailants opened fire at them, the police said.
Ramphal died on the spot, while the guard was injured seriously, they said.
Police said the assailants also took away the firearm of the guard.
The guard has been admitted to a private hospital in Hisar where his condition is stated to be the critical, the police said.
A case has been registered in Bawani Khera police station against unidentified accused and further investigations were under progress.
Also Watch
The incident took place on Hisar-Bhiwani road this afternoon, they said.
According to police, the manager, Ramphal (55), along with bank guard Dayal Singh, brought Rs 12 lakh in cash from main branch of the bank in Bhiwani to Milkpur.
After they alighted a bus in the village and were walking towards their destination, two bike-borne men came and tried to snatch the bag containing money, they said.
When the manager and the guard resisted, the assailants opened fire at them, the police said.
Ramphal died on the spot, while the guard was injured seriously, they said.
Police said the assailants also took away the firearm of the guard.
The guard has been admitted to a private hospital in Hisar where his condition is stated to be the critical, the police said.
A case has been registered in Bawani Khera police station against unidentified accused and further investigations were under progress.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- 'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...