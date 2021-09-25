Cooperative Policy, Introduced by Vajpayee, Will Be Brought Back in New Avatar by PM Modi in 2022: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring back the same cooperative policy that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee introduced in 2002. Shah, who is also the cooperation minister, chaired the first cooperative conference at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

“We have decided that within a short period of time, the new cooperative policy, first brought in by respected Atal ji in 2002, will also be brought in by Modi ji in 2022. We will start formulating a new cooperative policy in the amrit mahotsav of independence," Amit Shah said, while addressing the conference.

Shah started his 38-minute speech by taking the name of Deendayal Upadhyay, marking the birth anniversary of the right-wing Hindutva thinker. “Today, on the occasion of ‘National cooperative conference’, I would like to start my speech marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal because the basic motivation of many workers like me, to come into the cooperative sector, is the policy of antyodaya of Deendayal," the union home minister said.

“Welfare of poor people and antyodaya cannot be imagined without cooperatives. When there was a talk of development in the country during the early days, it was Pandit Deendayal who first talked about antyodaya," he added.

Shah also talked about the idea of the creation of the cooperative ministry, and thanked PM Modi for introducing this ministry. “The cooperative ministry was created by Narendra Modi with the aim to bring development at the grassroots, such as in rural areas. It is the responsibility of the ministry of cooperation to meet the challenge of taking development to the underprivileged in rural areas,” he said.

“The cooperative movement is most relevant, then, even today. By connecting every village with a cooperative, making every village prosperous with the mantra of sahkar se samriddhi and then making the country prosperous, this is the role of a cooperative," Shah said, adding that except in India’s 91 per cent, there were no cooperatives anywhere else in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here