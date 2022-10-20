Cop 'Accidently' Shoots Mobile Shop Employee in Amritsar, Bizarre Firing Caught on CCTV | Watch

In a bizarre incident a police officer accidently fired at an employee working at a mobile shop in Punjab’s Amritsar. The entire incident was caught on camera when a policeman “accidently” fired at a young worker at the store while several others were present at the shop, reports ANI.

In the video that has been widely shares on social media. A policeman is seen talking to a couple of employees of a mobile store and another man is seen standing next to him. After a brief conversation, the cop is seen taking out his gun, placing it on the table of the shop and explaining something to those around him, with the gun in hand.

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab’s Amritsar The accused police official has been suspended. We’ve recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Soon, the cop is seen picking up the gun to show off something when a bullet is seen being fired from the gun. People in the shop quickly scramble to tend to the man who was at the receiving end of the bullet wound. The cop claimed that the incident was an accident.

According to ANI, the police officer who fired the gun has been suspended. “The cop was suspended and we’ve recovered the CCTV footage,” said Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar.

The victim was reportedly injured in the mishap and is reportedly in serious condition. “Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious,” Singh said.

A similar incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month in which a civilian died due to the injuries he suffered after a policeman’s rifle “accidentally” went off. The victim, identified as Mohd Asif Padroo, was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police but he died there, according to officials.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here