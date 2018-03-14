Cop Caught on Camera Helping Students Cheat in Class X Board Exam in MP

A police constable deployed on board exam duty in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera helping students cheat in the Class 10 social science exam while the invigilator looked on as a mute spectator.A video purportedly shot by some of the parents in the school has gone viral. It shows the SAF constable later identified as Krishna Singh handing slips to the students from the window. In the clip, the constable keeps coming back to the exam hall with torn pages from a textbook as the invigilator looks on.Parents said that the cop continued to hand slips to aid cheating for one hour as the school authorities took no objection. According to sources, the constable left for Gwalior, his hometown, after the video went viral. The incident took place at Excellence School in Bhaisdehi block.District education officer JS Parsare said that the centre in charge has been served a notice and a report has been sought on the incident. “It was absolutely unbecoming for police personnel to indulge in such an act,” he said.A total of 17 students were nabbed by flying squads for cheating during the social science exam from Betul on Tuesday. The exams had started on March 5 and would conclude on March 31.The Bhind-Morena area had earned the dubious distinction of being the cheating hub in the last few years but due to stringent measures taken by the MP Board of Secondary Education, the anomalies have ebbed in the district.