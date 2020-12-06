News18 Logo

india

Cop, Civilian Injured as Militants Open Fire on Police Party in Srinagar

For representation

Militants opened fire on the police party at Hawal Chowk, resulting in injuries to a policeman and a civilian. They have been taken to the hospital, a police official said. The area has been cordoned off to track down the militants, he said.

Two people, including a civilian, were injured after militants opened fire on a police party here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Hawal area of the city, they said.

