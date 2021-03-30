Cop, councillor attacked for trying to stop loud music at Holi function

Fights and hooliganism were reported from various parts of the country during the Holi celebrations on Monday. Uttar Pradesh often sees such acts being reported in the Holi season. In one such incident in the village of Baldevpuri, Moradabad, a group of men attacked a policeman after he shut down the loud music that was being played at an event.

When the local councillor came to save the sub-inspector, he, too, was assaulted. The councillor also suffered serious injuries.

Late on Monday night, the police came to a Holi event after receiving reports that loud music was being played after the stipulated time. When the police arrived, the DJ stopped the music, but this did not go well with a section of the crowd. They started abusing the police and soon got into a fight.

The crowd of men then called the councillor over the phone and said they will set the local police chowki on fire. The councillor then informed senior officials of Moradabad police that he was being threatened.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Pushpendra Singh, posted at the Kotwali Katghar, who was going home after completing his duty, was passing through the area. A few men from the crowd stopped Singh and started attacking him. When the councillor arrived at the scene and tried to intervene, he was also thrashed. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras in the area.

Both the councillor and the sub-inspector suffered serious injuries and were taken to the district hospital. They are recuperating at their homes now.

The police started a search for the accused and have been able to arrest four people who were part of the crowd.