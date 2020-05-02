Policeman Dead, 4 Injured After Van Overturns in While Escorting Bus Carrying Migrants in Ramgarh
The accident occurred on NH-33 under Ramgarh town police station, killing one policeman, who was identified as Dinesh Kumar, on the spot.
COVID19: Lockdown in Delhi
New Delhi: A policeman died and four other security personnel suffered minor injuries when their van overturned in Ramgarh district while they were escorting a bus carrying migrant workers from Hatia to Chatra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
Ramgarh Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, said that another escort van was immediately provided as the bus continued its onward journey.
He added the injured policemen were given first aid at the Sadar hospital before being discharged.
He added the injured policemen were given first aid at the Sadar hospital before being discharged.
The police van was escorting the bus carrying migrant labourers after they reached Hatia railway station, on outskirts of Ranchi, by a special train from Telangana late Friday night.
