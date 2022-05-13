Cop Dies After Being Shot at by Terrorists in J&K's Pulwama, Was Attacked Near His Residence

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by terrorists on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The constable was identified as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker and he was shot near his residence in the Gudoora village.

“Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo Pulwama. He has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off," police had said.

#Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, #Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 13, 2022

Additional forces reached the spot and an operation was started to nab the attackers.

Terrorists on Thursday shot and killed a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat in his office in Chadoora town of Budgam district.

J&K | Last rites of Rahul Bhat, an employee of Chadoora Tehsil office, conducted in Bantalab. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, & Dy Commissioner Avny Lavasa reach the cremation ground.He was shot at by terrorists at Tehsil office in Budgam y'day. pic.twitter.com/o1jMrzE8nf — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Bhat’s murder has been widely condemned while the migrant Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley have accused the administration of failure to protect them.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.