INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cop Dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, Toll Rises to 2

Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

The head constable, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, died at Himmatnagar civil hospital in Sabarkantha district on Tuesday, said Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha.

  • PTI Ahmedabad
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
Share this:

A 48-year-old State Reserve Police Force head constable died of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the force to two, officials said.

The head constable, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, died at Himmatnagar civil hospital in Sabarkantha district on Tuesday, said Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha.

Jha said the entire police force observed one minute silence to honour the sacrifices of Prajapati and other corona warriors.

In the early hours of Monday, a 40-year-old head constable serving at a police station here succumbed to the infection.

Over 300 police personnel, including an inspector and a woman assistant commissioner, have tested positive for coronavirus across the state so far.

Among these, 109 are still under treatment, while 225 have been discharged after recovery, said a statement from Gujarat police.

Meanwhile, a head nurse of Ahmedabad civil hospital died on Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19.

She contracted the virus a few days back while on duty in the COVID-19 ward of the civil hospital, said a statement from Gujarat Health Department.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading