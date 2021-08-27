Cop Held for Raping Mentally-challenged Woman in Rajasthan's Sikar

A police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a young mentally-challenged woman in Sikar district of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. The accused constable Lal Chand, currently posted as the driver of Shahpura (Jaipur) circle officer, allegedly raped the woman in an agriculture farm. The rape survivor is his neighbour, SHO of Srimadhopur police station in Sikar, Kailash Chand said.

The survivor is said to be around 23 years old and the alleged incident occurred on the night of August 19 and the FIR was registered the next day.

The constable was arrested last evening and was produced before a local court on Friday where the magistrate sent him to judicial custody, the SHO said.

