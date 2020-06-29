Cop Hurt in Sharad Pawar's Convoy Car Crash Near Amrutanjan Bridge on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A policeman sustained minor injuries when a pilot car in the convoy of Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar met with an accident here on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Amrutanjan Bridge on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when Pawar was travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

A police escort car behind Pawar's vehicle reportedly lost control, and overturned below the bridge, resulting in a traffic snarl.

Other accompanying vehicles and the highway patrol rushed to rescue the driver and one policeman who was hurt in the mishap.

Pawar was safe and proceeded on his journey to Mumbai even as the injured cop was administered first aid while the highway police cleared the traffic on the Expressway.