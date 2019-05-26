Cop in Bikaner Terminated From Service for Assisting Murder Accused

A police constable was terminated from service for allegedly assisting and providing shelter to a murder accused, officials said on Saturday.The accused constable, Praveen, was involved in several criminal acts and provided shelter to notorious criminal and murder accused Ankit Bhadu last year, they said.Praveen had allegedly provided Bhadu a vehicle, mobile phones and other facilities after Bhadu murdered a man in Sriganganagar, they said."The constable has been terminated from service after approval from the police headquarters," Bikaner senior police official Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.Bhadu was killed in a police encounter in Punjab in February this year.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)